8 things to do in Tampa Bay on the Fourth of July
Fourth of July events in Tampa Bay promise family-fun, fireworks and parades galore. If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered.
🛥️ Star Spangled Sparkman: The fifth annual event will have food, drinks, DJ performances and offer a front row seat to view the Friend's of the Riverwalk boat parade, the blessing of the fleet and the water ski show.
Details: Sparkman Wharf opens at 11am.
- 6pm water ski show
- 7:30pm boat parade
- 9pm fireworks
🎆 Heights District Fourth: Celebrate the holiday at Armature Works with a hot dog eating competition, a kids zone, live music performances and viewing of the Friends of the Riverwalk boat parade.
Of note: This event benefits K9s for Warriors, whose mission is to end veteran suicide by providing trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other traumas.
Details: Festivities start at 3pm.
- 6:45pm boat parade
- 9:15pm firework display
🌴 At the Pier: Join St. Pete for the third annual The Fourth celebration. Offerings include the St. Pete Pier Run, a craft beer garden, Uncle Sam's market, fireworks, live music, food trucks and local vendors.
Details: 4pm start time
- 9pm firework display
- There is an optional private area to view fireworks. Tickets.
⚾ Celebrate at Trop: What's more American than baseball? The Rays will take on the Phillies at Tropicana Field. Tickets.
Details: 4:10pm first pitch.
🚒 Parade on Main: Safety Harbor will be hosting a family-friendly, red white and blue parade Tuesday on Main Street.
Details: 10am
🚢 Fireworks Cruisin': Enjoy an hour-long cruise on the Hillsborough to watch the city's fireworks Tuesday. Patriotic attire is highly encouraged. Tickets.
Details: 8:15pm boarding
- 8:30pm departure
🌳 At the market: The Market Culture invites you to Coachman Park in Clearwater for a day of live music, local vendors, food trucks and activities for kids.
Details: The outdoor market starts at 10am.
🎇 Fireworks in Plant: Raffles, live music, kid-friendly activities, local vendors and more! Plant City invites you to celebrate the fourth.
Details: Festivities start at 6pm.
- 9:15pm firework display
- Parking gates open at 5:30 pm. $5 per car.
- No alcohol permitted
