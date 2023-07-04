Share on email (opens in new window)

An American flag-themed boat cruises down the Hillsborough River. Photo : Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Fourth of July events in Tampa Bay promise family-fun, fireworks and parades galore. If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered.

🛥️ Star Spangled Sparkman: The fifth annual event will have food, drinks, DJ performances and offer a front row seat to view the Friend's of the Riverwalk boat parade, the blessing of the fleet and the water ski show.

Details: Sparkman Wharf opens at 11am.

6pm water ski show

7:30pm boat parade

9pm fireworks

🎆 Heights District Fourth: Celebrate the holiday at Armature Works with a hot dog eating competition, a kids zone, live music performances and viewing of the Friends of the Riverwalk boat parade.

Of note: This event benefits K9s for Warriors, whose mission is to end veteran suicide by providing trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other traumas.

Details: Festivities start at 3pm.

6:45pm boat parade

9:15pm firework display

🌴 At the Pier: Join St. Pete for the third annual The Fourth celebration. Offerings include the St. Pete Pier Run, a craft beer garden, Uncle Sam's market, fireworks, live music, food trucks and local vendors.

Details: 4pm start time

9pm firework display

There is an optional private area to view fireworks. Tickets.

⚾ Celebrate at Trop: What's more American than baseball? The Rays will take on the Phillies at Tropicana Field. Tickets.

Details: 4:10pm first pitch.

🚒 Parade on Main: Safety Harbor will be hosting a family-friendly, red white and blue parade Tuesday on Main Street.

Details: 10am

🚢 Fireworks Cruisin': Enjoy an hour-long cruise on the Hillsborough to watch the city's fireworks Tuesday. Patriotic attire is highly encouraged. Tickets.

Details: 8:15pm boarding

8:30pm departure

🌳 At the market: The Market Culture invites you to Coachman Park in Clearwater for a day of live music, local vendors, food trucks and activities for kids.

Details: The outdoor market starts at 10am.

🎇 Fireworks in Plant: Raffles, live music, kid-friendly activities, local vendors and more! Plant City invites you to celebrate the fourth.

Details: Festivities start at 6pm.