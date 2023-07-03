A Tampa Bay insider guide to Fourth of July fireworks

Independence Day can feel a little less free when you're having a panic attack in the middle of a sweaty crowd, or sitting in endless bumper-to-bumper traffic.

We've put together tips to help you get the best fireworks views with the least amount of hassle.

A riddle: You likely won't see any tourists in this spot, but it's connected to a place almost every tourist has to go.

Answer: The parking garage at Tampa International Airport.

The parking garage at Tampa International Airport. It's "100 things to do in Tampa Bay before you die" author Kristin Hare's favorite way to see the fireworks (No. 25).

Why she loves it: You get a panoramic view of shows over downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Parking is free for up to an hour.

It's sensory-friendly for those who don't like sudden flashes and loud noises since the fireworks are in the distance.

"It's just kind of a magical thing to watch all of these fireworks and not have to be stuck in traffic," Hare told Axios.

In Sarasota and Manatee, the best way to celebrate the 4th is by boat, Hare said. You can catch sandbar parties at spots like Big Pass, and watch several fireworks shows.

Plus: Clearwater's Coachman Park reopened last week, which means the city is bringing back Fourth of July fireworks over Clearwater Harbor after a three-year construction and pandemic hiatus.