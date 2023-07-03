2 hours ago - Things to Do

A Tampa Bay insider guide to Fourth of July fireworks

Kathryn Varn
Animated illustration of three fireworks, with the last one in the shape of the Axios logo.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Independence Day can feel a little less free when you're having a panic attack in the middle of a sweaty crowd, or sitting in endless bumper-to-bumper traffic.

  • We've put together tips to help you get the best fireworks views with the least amount of hassle.

A riddle: You likely won't see any tourists in this spot, but it's connected to a place almost every tourist has to go.

Why she loves it: You get a panoramic view of shows over downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Parking is free for up to an hour.

  • It's sensory-friendly for those who don't like sudden flashes and loud noises since the fireworks are in the distance.
  • "It's just kind of a magical thing to watch all of these fireworks and not have to be stuck in traffic," Hare told Axios.

In Sarasota and Manatee, the best way to celebrate the 4th is by boat, Hare said. You can catch sandbar parties at spots like Big Pass, and watch several fireworks shows.

Plus: Clearwater's Coachman Park reopened last week, which means the city is bringing back Fourth of July fireworks over Clearwater Harbor after a three-year construction and pandemic hiatus.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more