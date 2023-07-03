Tampa company hopes to grow indoor farming industry

At his office in Tampa, Garyn Angel opens the door to a sleek black block the size of a refrigerator. He picks a pepper from a small tree inside and offers his colleague a bite.

What's happening: The Cannabis activist and entrepreneur began selling his Magical Grow machines this month, which he claims to be the most advanced AI grow box on the market.

Why it matters: Hydroponic systems like Angels' could soon be the future of farming as climate change takes its toll on the industry, costing our nation's farmers billions of dollars.

Brick Street Farms in St. Petersburg uses a similar method on a large scale to grow acres of food in each of its stacked shipping containers.

Systems like Magical Grow present an alternative to home gardens, especially in places like Florida with extreme heat and storms.

Between the lines: The system could also be a game changer for home-growing marijuana, as Florida's Supreme Court considers adding a recreational cannabis measure to next year's ballot.

How it works: Cameras and sensors in the Magical Grow cabinet automatically adjust LED lights, an HVAC system, watering and nutrient dosages according to what plant is inside.

For medical cannabis growers, the system ensures an exact, consistent strain, which Angel says eliminates inconsistencies that can happen with mass-grown marijuana.

What they're saying: "All you have to do is show up, plant, prune and water," Angel said. "This is as close to a robotic garden as you could possibly get."

By the numbers: There are similar indoor grow systems that use AI or other smart technology, like Gardyn, AeroGarden, Hey Abby, Lettuce Grow and Vivosun. Those typically run you anywhere from $200 up to $900.