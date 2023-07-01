Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater is one of the top metros in the U.S. adding the most new single-family homes for rent.

Why it matters: Built-to-rent housing can offer the perks of professional property management and other amenities, without the need to save for a down payment or commit to stay in place, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.

Plus, the Tampa metro is short almost 28,000 homes for sale or rent, a new Zillow analysis shows.

What's happening: Those houses have found a growing niche among would-be buyers who can't afford — or find — a single-family home, and those opting not to buy for lifestyle reasons, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Driving the news: The metro's built-to-rent supply more than doubled in the last five years, surging by 156%, per a recent report from listing service RentCafe.

The trend is expected to persist. Tampa made the top 10 for the number of such homes currently under construction, per the data.

Zoom in: Florida cities, Tampa included, were leaders in the BTR trend, per the latest Yardi Matrix/Rent Cafe analysis.

Boomers are flocking to Florida in search of low-maintenance living, says Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, which provides data for RentCafe.

"They don't want the maintenance, they don't want the upkeep, and they certainly really are attracted to it, especially in the Florida market," Ressler says.

What they're saying: "Built-to-rent housing is quickly emerging as an essential, and highly desirable, sector of America’s housing market," says David Howard, CEO of the National Rental Home Council.

"America is facing a housing shortage of somewhere between 3 and 6 million homes. Anything that brings more housing into the mix is a positive."

Be smart: Single-family rentals are nothing new. Like multi-family housing, the market has developed over many decades, according to commercial real estate company CBRE.

The bottom line: Building more single-family rentals isn't going to solve the housing crisis, but it could help ease the supply crunch.

Data: National Rental Home Council, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

In Florida, there are 583 built-to-rent units planned or under construction per million inhabitants, according to the National Rental Home Council.

State of play: These houses aren't available everywhere. In 10 states, there is no single-family, built-to-rent construction ongoing or even planned, the group found.

Arizona leads with 2,011 units planned or under construction per million inhabitants.

Nationwide, the average is 345.

By the numbers: Across the Tampa metro, 838 single-family rentals were added between 2017 and 2022, bringing the total supply to 1,374 — the 12th largest in the country, according to RentCafe.

Plus, 1,404 built-to-rent units are currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2023.

The big picture: National construction of new build-to-rent homes hit a record high last year, with more than 14,500 houses completed and three times as many under construction, per RentCafe.