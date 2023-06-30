Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

My go-to drink is a Dirty Shirley, so of course I had to check out the aptly named new restaurant in downtown St. Pete.

The spot: Dirty Shirley replaces 2nd & Second, but it is run by the same owners who have brought in a new executive chef, per ilovetheburg.

The reimagined space is super cute, with cherries and pink accents everywhere. I went for dinner during soft-launch this week and it made for a super romantic date night.

The bites: The menu features items like a vanilla-brined pork chop, tuna melt, meatloaf and deviled eggs of the week.

Yes, but: There are also lots of light, veggie-filled items and seafood options.

The fried chèvre goat cheese was the perfect starter since it included an arugula salad with honey and sriracha — melding sweet, tangy, savory and spicy flavors.

The fried chèvre goat cheese. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios Tampa Bay

I can't say for sure if the "Florida's Best Crunchy Grouper" was indeed the state's best, but I can tell you it's definitely up there.

The almond and cornflake crust kept the grouper from getting soggy, as some fried sandwiches tend to be. And it was a massive piece of fish.

Dirty Shirley's grouper sandwich. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios Tampa Bay

The sips: The upscaled Dirty Shirley with hibiscus syrup was OK, but Through the Dragon, made with dragon fruit syrup, gin, Lillet and lemon, was super tasty.

The verdict: I'll definitely be back to try the dessert and the brunch.