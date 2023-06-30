30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Dirty Shirley soft opens in St. Petersburg

Selene San Felice
The inside of a restaurant with pink walls

The inside of Dirty Shirley. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios Tampa Bay

My go-to drink is a Dirty Shirley, so of course I had to check out the aptly named new restaurant in downtown St. Pete.

The spot: Dirty Shirley replaces 2nd & Second, but it is run by the same owners who have brought in a new executive chef, per ilovetheburg.

  • The reimagined space is super cute, with cherries and pink accents everywhere. I went for dinner during soft-launch this week and it made for a super romantic date night.

The bites: The menu features items like a vanilla-brined pork chop, tuna melt, meatloaf and deviled eggs of the week.

Yes, but: There are also lots of light, veggie-filled items and seafood options.

  • The fried chèvre goat cheese was the perfect starter since it included an arugula salad with honey and sriracha — melding sweet, tangy, savory and spicy flavors.
Fried chèvre goat cheese
The fried chèvre goat cheese. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios Tampa Bay
  • I can't say for sure if the "Florida's Best Crunchy Grouper" was indeed the state's best, but I can tell you it's definitely up there.
  • The almond and cornflake crust kept the grouper from getting soggy, as some fried sandwiches tend to be. And it was a massive piece of fish.
A sandwich with fish on it and fries in the background
Dirty Shirley's grouper sandwich. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios Tampa Bay

The sips: The upscaled Dirty Shirley with hibiscus syrup was OK, but Through the Dragon, made with dragon fruit syrup, gin, Lillet and lemon, was super tasty.

The verdict: I'll definitely be back to try the dessert and the brunch.

