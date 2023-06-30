Bite Club: Dirty Shirley soft opens in St. Petersburg
My go-to drink is a Dirty Shirley, so of course I had to check out the aptly named new restaurant in downtown St. Pete.
The spot: Dirty Shirley replaces 2nd & Second, but it is run by the same owners who have brought in a new executive chef, per ilovetheburg.
- The reimagined space is super cute, with cherries and pink accents everywhere. I went for dinner during soft-launch this week and it made for a super romantic date night.
The bites: The menu features items like a vanilla-brined pork chop, tuna melt, meatloaf and deviled eggs of the week.
Yes, but: There are also lots of light, veggie-filled items and seafood options.
- The fried chèvre goat cheese was the perfect starter since it included an arugula salad with honey and sriracha — melding sweet, tangy, savory and spicy flavors.
- I can't say for sure if the "Florida's Best Crunchy Grouper" was indeed the state's best, but I can tell you it's definitely up there.
- The almond and cornflake crust kept the grouper from getting soggy, as some fried sandwiches tend to be. And it was a massive piece of fish.
The sips: The upscaled Dirty Shirley with hibiscus syrup was OK, but Through the Dragon, made with dragon fruit syrup, gin, Lillet and lemon, was super tasty.
The verdict: I'll definitely be back to try the dessert and the brunch.
