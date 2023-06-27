Tampa Bay's mosquito days are on the climb

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you've noticed an uptick of mosquitoes flying about, we have the validation you're itching for.

Driving the news: The number of "mosquito days" — that is, those with the hot and humid weather the flying insects crave — has trended upward in Tampa Bay over the past several decades, per a new analysis.

The report, from nonprofit research organization Climate Central, defines a mosquito day as one with an average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily temperatures of 50°–95° F — our region's sweet spot.

Why it matters: Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they're a public health threat, carrying diseases such as malaria, West Nile, Zika and more, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Threat level: Florida health officials issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after identifying four cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

By the numbers: Tampa Bay had 330 mosquito days in 2022, compared to 318 in 1979 — an increase of 12 days when our famously warm and wet climate is just right for our unruly, blood-sucking neighbors.

Be smart: There are several factors that could attract a mosquito to bite you, including certain body odors, sweat, body heat and even drinking beer.

To protect yourself against mosquito bites, the CDC recommends using EPA-registered bug repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

What's next: Experimental efforts to control mosquito populations by releasing genetically modified versions of the insects into the wild are underway in Florida.

The bottom line: Mosquitoes — and the diseases they sometimes carry — are shaping up as one more climate change-induced problem to worry about.