Hillsborough graduate breaks period poverty, stigma across Florida

Rina Patel thought she was dying when she got her first period in 6th grade. No one had told her what would happen to her body, and she had no idea what to do. Periods weren't something Indian families like hers talked about.

"Not even knowing how to use a pad was nerve-wracking," Patel told Axios. "I had to figure it all out on my own."

What's happening: She wanted to break that cycle of stigma for her daughter, Aanya, who is now providing access to period products and education to thousands across the state.

State of play: In 2020, at 14 years old, Aanya started a GoFundMe to collect enough pads and tampons to stock her school nurse's office when she learned Hillsborough High School had no budget for period products.

Three years later, she has distributed more than 400,000 products to schools that use federal funding to support low-income students; homeless shelters; and refugee organizations. She also created a custom school dispenser and started doing period educational workshops with BayCare Health System.

Why it matters: About 3.5 million girls across the nation have missed school due to lack of access to period products, according to a report from Always, a Procter & Gamble company.

Most recently, she helped get legislation passed authorizing state school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available for free in all schools. That law goes into effect July 1.

What they're saying: Another bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis bans public schools starting July 1 from teaching human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics including menstruation, before sixth grade — despite the fact that puberty and menstruation affect many children before then.

"Over the past three years, as this bill has been trying to go through there have been opposers who have tried to shut it down," she said. "It's still a very taboo subject…But I think people are becoming more open to talking about periods, at least in my experience."

What's ahead: The 17-year-old is headed to the University of Florida to study public health. She'll continue running the nonprofit there and hopes to work with the university and other local schools and government officials in Gainesville to get more products distributed and spread awareness.