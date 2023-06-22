Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $116.5 billion state budget last week, funding a range of projects and initiatives for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

State of play: On the cutting room floor was nearly $511 million in local projects that were approved by the Legislature but vetoed by the governor.

The list included more than $125 million in projects connected to the Tampa Bay region.

Driving the news: The governor touted everything from $2.7 billion in tax breaks to $130 million in state law enforcement officer salary increases during his announcement last week in Fort Pierce.

He didn’t touch on the list of more than 300 vetoed projects.

However, DeSantis wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that the vetoes were "to ensure that our state remains resilient and responsible to unforeseen emergencies."

The governor noted the state reserve fund sits at more than $15 billion.

The other side: Florida Democrats, and at least one Republican, criticized the vetoes.

"DeSantis cut half a billion dollars from projects to keep Floridians healthy, protect us from storms, and improve our schools and roads," House Democratic Caucus Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) said in a statement.

Why it matters: Among Tampa Bay's cuts were infrastructure improvements, social services and environmental initiatives.

We defined the region as Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Zoom in: Pasco faced the biggest blow, with about $40 million in vetoed projects, according to an Axios analysis.

A chunk of that money was $30.8 million for the Southwest Florida Water Management District to purchase the Kirkland Family Ranch property in Wesley Chapel for land and water conservation.

Among the other cuts were a $1 million expansion of the Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center in Zephyrhills and $1.45 million for new boat ramps and more parking at Anclote River Park in Holiday.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' cuts totaling more than $35 million in Sarasota County projects led a state lawmaker from the area to accuse him of political revenge.

"The governor is clearly upset I endorsed Donald Trump for president, and so he took it out on the people of Sarasota County," state Sen. Joe Gruters, who is also a former Florida GOP leader, told multiple media outlets.

DeSantis' office called the accusations "absurd."

Between the lines: Among Gruters' vetoed budget requests were $4 million to widen Fruitville Road, $1.5 million toward a multipurpose facility for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and $1 million for design and permitting to restore Midnight Pass.

The county also lost out on $20 million in state funds for a University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee nursing and STEM facility.

"While we respect the governor's decision, we remain committed to this important project, and will work with the governor and the legislature to explore other avenues of funding," university president Rhea Law said in an email to USF stakeholders.

Other local projects that didn't make the final budget include:

$1.5 million for Tampa Bay water quality improvements

$2 million to replace a 33-year-old roof at a courthouse in Polk County.

$1.1 million for a Center for Trauma Recovery, Wellness, and Healing Justice in Pinellas County.

Check out the full statewide veto list here.