Tampa Bay weekend events: Restaurant Week, art walk and more
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out Father’s Day festivities, good eats and Pride celebrations.
👟 1. Father's Day Walk
Walk with purpose at the 10th Annual Richard’s Father’s Day run/walk event this weekend.
- Richard Gonzmart, owner of Ulele, partnered with Moffitt Cancer Center before getting a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2013 and surgery in 2014.
Why it matters: The event has raised more than $915,000 for Moffitt and its mission to prevent, treat and cure cancer.
- By the numbers: About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
When: 8am Sunday
Where: 1810 N. Highland Ave.
Cost: $30 if you register by Thursday and $35 Sunday
Of note: This non-timed event will start at Ulele and go along the Tampa Riverwalk. Participants can choose a 5K or 1-mile course.
🍴 2. Tampa Restaurant Week begins
- Foodies’ favorite week of the year begins Thursday. Participating Tampa Bay restaurants will offer prix fixe menus and deals. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
🏳️🌈 3. Water Street Market
- In collaboration with Metro Inclusive Health, based in St. Petersburg, the market on Sunday will include local LGBTQ+ artists, face painting, a DJ and films from the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.
✊🏽 4. AfroCan Juneteenth festival
- Sunday's AfroCan Fest will celebrate Black excellence, style and culture. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Afro-chic and bring picnic blankets to lounge in Perry Harvey Park. There will be live music, art and food. Tickets.
🎸 5. Tampa Indie Night
- Enjoy a night of live music from local indie rock and alternative bands Friday at Crowbar. DJs will also be spinning indie classics. All ages are welcome. Tickets.
🎨 6. Bloom on Franklin
- From Palm Avenue to East Jackson Street, local art and entertainment will be on display Friday night. This family-friendly event celebrates diverse communities, love and unity.
