This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out Father’s Day festivities, good eats and Pride celebrations.

Walk with purpose at the 10th Annual Richard’s Father’s Day run/walk event this weekend.

Richard Gonzmart, owner of Ulele, partnered with Moffitt Cancer Center before getting a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2013 and surgery in 2014.

Why it matters: The event has raised more than $915,000 for Moffitt and its mission to prevent, treat and cure cancer.

By the numbers: About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

When: 8am Sunday

Where: 1810 N. Highland Ave.

Cost: $30 if you register by Thursday and $35 Sunday

Of note: This non-timed event will start at Ulele and go along the Tampa Riverwalk. Participants can choose a 5K or 1-mile course.

Foodies’ favorite week of the year begins Thursday. Participating Tampa Bay restaurants will offer prix fixe menus and deals. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

In collaboration with Metro Inclusive Health, based in St. Petersburg, the market on Sunday will include local LGBTQ+ artists, face painting, a DJ and films from the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

Sunday's AfroCan Fest will celebrate Black excellence, style and culture. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Afro-chic and bring picnic blankets to lounge in Perry Harvey Park. There will be live music, art and food. Tickets.

Enjoy a night of live music from local indie rock and alternative bands Friday at Crowbar. DJs will also be spinning indie classics. All ages are welcome. Tickets.