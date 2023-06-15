2 hours ago - Business

Tampa and Siesta Key named among the nation's worst hotels

Selene San Felice
Tourists know Tampa Bay for its beaches and wildlife, but some of our hotels could be putting a damper on their stays.

State of play: Tampa is among the top 10 U.S. cities with the worst hotels, according to a new PlanetWare analysis of Tripadvisor data.

  • Siesta Key ranked fourth out of 20 cities for the worst hotel service.

Zoom in: Some of the most common complaints from bad reviews included bed bugs, thin walls, broken or dirty toilet seats, bad smells, mold and blood stains.

How it works: The site analyzed 7.8 million Tripadvisor hotel reviews across more than 9,000 hotels in 95 American cities as of April.

  • To establish the cities with the worst hotels, the site calculated the percentage of all analyzed hotel reviews in a given city that were 1-star or 2-star reviews.
  • To establish cities with the worst hotel service and top complaints, it focused on 800,000+ bad reviews, meaning those with one or two stars out of five possible.
