2 hours ago - Business
Tampa and Siesta Key named among the nation's worst hotels
Tourists know Tampa Bay for its beaches and wildlife, but some of our hotels could be putting a damper on their stays.
State of play: Tampa is among the top 10 U.S. cities with the worst hotels, according to a new PlanetWare analysis of Tripadvisor data.
- Siesta Key ranked fourth out of 20 cities for the worst hotel service.
Zoom in: Some of the most common complaints from bad reviews included bed bugs, thin walls, broken or dirty toilet seats, bad smells, mold and blood stains.
How it works: The site analyzed 7.8 million Tripadvisor hotel reviews across more than 9,000 hotels in 95 American cities as of April.
- To establish the cities with the worst hotels, the site calculated the percentage of all analyzed hotel reviews in a given city that were 1-star or 2-star reviews.
- To establish cities with the worst hotel service and top complaints, it focused on 800,000+ bad reviews, meaning those with one or two stars out of five possible.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.