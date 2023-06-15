Tampa and Siesta Key named among the nation's worst hotels

Tourists know Tampa Bay for its beaches and wildlife, but some of our hotels could be putting a damper on their stays.

State of play: Tampa is among the top 10 U.S. cities with the worst hotels, according to a new PlanetWare analysis of Tripadvisor data.

Siesta Key ranked fourth out of 20 cities for the worst hotel service.

Zoom in: Some of the most common complaints from bad reviews included bed bugs, thin walls, broken or dirty toilet seats, bad smells, mold and blood stains.

How it works: The site analyzed 7.8 million Tripadvisor hotel reviews across more than 9,000 hotels in 95 American cities as of April.