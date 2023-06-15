Tampa keeps Lee Bercaw as police chief

Lee Bercaw is Tampa's new permanent police chief.

Driving the news: City council removed his interim tag on Thursday after Mayor Jane Castor named him the new chief on June 2.

Why it matters: Bercaw, a 26-year veteran of the department, takes over after a turbulent year for the department under former chief Mary O'Connor.

Catch up quick: He replaced her after O'Connor resigned in December. Creative Loafing unearthed bodycam video of her showing her badge and asking for leniency when she and her husband were stopped for driving their golf cart on a roadway in Oldsmar.

She was previously called into question after a 1995 traffic stop was a point of contention during her hiring.

What they're saying: Tampa Police Union Spokesperson Brian Barclay told Bay News 9 that Bercaw has improved morale and has worked on addressing mental health issues inside the force and with the public.