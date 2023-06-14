Bite Club: Try the Sexy Ben at Jackson's Bistro

I've walked past Jackson's Bistro countless times in Tampa, and I longed to savor the restaurant's hand-rolled sushi with a view of the Garrison Channel.

State of plate: Last Sunday morning, my girlfriend and I made it over to Harbor Island and got ourselves a table. We didn't make a reservation but were promptly seated.

The bistro's ambiance is upscale and intimate. So, I'd break out a button-down shirt with your khaki shorts, Florida men.

Best bite: The menu is chock-full of seafood, and my girlfriend opted for the restaurant's Crazy Salmon Roll — topped with masago and eel sauce — and I went for the Sexy Ben — a spicy tuna roll with a wedge of avocado.