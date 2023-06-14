54 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Try the Sexy Ben at Jackson's Bistro
I've walked past Jackson's Bistro countless times in Tampa, and I longed to savor the restaurant's hand-rolled sushi with a view of the Garrison Channel.
State of plate: Last Sunday morning, my girlfriend and I made it over to Harbor Island and got ourselves a table. We didn't make a reservation but were promptly seated.
- The bistro's ambiance is upscale and intimate. So, I'd break out a button-down shirt with your khaki shorts, Florida men.
Best bite: The menu is chock-full of seafood, and my girlfriend opted for the restaurant's Crazy Salmon Roll — topped with masago and eel sauce — and I went for the Sexy Ben — a spicy tuna roll with a wedge of avocado.
- We were not disappointed. I finished my order, admittedly too fast, and stole a roll (or two) from her plate. Jackson's sushi rolls were a masterful blend of flavor with a commendable rice-to-seaweed ratio.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.