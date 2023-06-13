Tampa Bay trees tamp down harsh climate change effects

Share on email (opens in new window)

Be-leaf it or not, trees are doing some of the hardest work in Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: Hillsborough and Sarasota counties ranked high in Climate Central's recent nationwide analysis of urban trees.

Why it matters: Urban tree coverage helps reduce the impacts of extreme heat, prevents stormwater runoff, mitigates air pollution exposure and can even sequester carbon, Axios' Ayurella Horn-Muller and Simran Parwani report.

Urban heat islands are created when developers replace natural landscapes with "dense concentrations of pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat," per the EPA.

A tree's leaves can also absorb pollutants like ozone and nitrogen dioxide, the report noted.

By the numbers: Hillsborough County avoided more than 2.1 billion gallons of stormwater runoff, ranking 12th in the list of 243 urban markets. Sarasota has avoided 1.3 billion gallons, ranking 28th.

Hillsborough's trees also absorbed 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide, ranking 20th in the nation.

What's ahead: After Tampa's tree numbers dipped, Mayor Jane Castor set a goal in April for the city to plant 30,000 trees by 2030.

A city assessment found that citywide tree canopy coverage dropped by 2.3% since 2016, making canopy coverage of 30% of the city’s total land area — its lowest point in 26 years.

The city blamed a law passed last year restricting the ability to regulate trees on private property, development and the age of canopy as part of the reason for the decline.

Yes, but: "Tree for tree, [urban] trees are potentially doing a lot. But it's not going to offset the fossil fuels which are also concentrated in cities," says Lucy Hutyra, professor of earth and environment at Boston University.

From planting to maintenance, she notes the costliness of urban trees, as well as cities' different growing environments, which produce varying ecosystem services and benefits.

The bottom line: "Trees are part of the solution," Hutyra tells Axios. "But they are not the whole solution."