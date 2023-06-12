DeSantis signs bill aiming to elect Hernando County superintendent

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday aimed at overhauling the selection process for the superintendent of Hernando County School District.

Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in an ongoing effort to remove superintendent John Stratton, and part of a broader attempt by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature to politicize local school boards.

Catch up fast: Spring Hill State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, who introduced the bill, and other Republican lawmakers have called for Stratton's resignation, citing his "contempt for parental rights."

Stratton is under fire from some lawmakers, school board members and parents for his handling of several incidents in the district, including his decision not to immediately notify parents about a teacher who made remarks perceived as threats toward students.

Details: The legislation would repeal Hernando County's decades-old resolution that allows the district's superintendent to be appointed by the five-member school board. Instead, Hernando County residents would decide who holds the position in a partisan election.

The residents of Hernando County have to vote in favor of removing the appointment process during the 2024 primary election for the measure to become law.

Context: Most superintendents across the country are appointed. Florida and Alabama are the only states that allow elected superintendents.

What they're saying: At least one board member supports the change. Mark Johnson, a Stratton critic, told Axios that "leaving it up to the voters seems like the right choice."

Meanwhile, two board members told Axios they don't support the change. "The whole purpose of the bill is to get rid of our superintendent," board member Linda Prescott said.

Board member Susan Duval told Axios the change would further insert partisan politics into education and remove the board's firing power should a superintendent do a bad job.

Stratton didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: School districts across Florida have grappled with whether to elect or appoint their school district executives.

Voters in Lee County approved a similar referendum last year and will elect their superintendent in 2024 for the first time in 50 years.

Other counties, including Marion and Escambia, went the opposite route in recent years, moving from elected to appointed.

Of note: Stratton has rebuffed calls for his resignation and survived a no-confidence vote by the school board last month.