Tampa Bay home buyers are headed to the suburbs for better deals

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Buyers are hard-pressed to find move-in ready houses under $350,000, or even $400,000, within 15-20 minutes of Tampa, says Tampa Bay real estate agent Kseniya Korneva.

Why it matters: Inventory and affordability issues are squeezing Tampa Bay buyers' budgets.

What's happening: Buyers typically have to choose between space or location to match their budget.

First-time buyers who want space and a yard are pushed to the suburbs, and those set on urban living are looking at townhouses.

Driving the news: Tampa Bay is one of the hottest markets in the country, says Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

With low inventory and high competition, buyers are settling down wherever their budget allows.

"The cost will outweigh any amenity," he says.

New construction is booming, and, typically, each phase of a new-build community is priced higher than the last as builders try to beat surging construction costs and labor shortages, Korneva tells Axios.

First-time buyers are also competing with short- and long-term rental investors who tend to pay all cash, Korneva says.

By the numbers: Tampa's median home price in April was $410,000, up 3% year-over-year, per Redfin.

The median in Clearwater is also $410,000, but it's growing faster — up 9.3% year-over-year.

Sarasota's was $495,000, down 8.3% since January.

You'll find cheaper options in Brandon, Temple Terrace, Citrus Park and Land O'Lakes, which have median home values below Tampa.

Bottom line: Budget-conscious buyers will need to cast a wide net to find a Tampa Bay home in their budget.