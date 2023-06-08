Bite Club: Stick with the fondue at Tampa's new Melting Pot Social

I'm a huge fan(due) of the Melting Pot. The chain was always my first pick for birthday dinners growing up and I fantasized about spending Valentine's Days there with someone special.

But I know it's not everyone's cup of brie.

What's happening: The chain that made fondue a sort-of fine dining experience has spun off a rebranded version of itself — Melting Pot Social, or "MeltSo" — to attract more casual fondue lovers.

I took Yacob along to try it out.

The vibe: The Tampa restaurant, near the Straz Center downtown, makes for a good happy hour spot. It's also open for brunch and late nights.

It even has karaoke on Fridays — if getting all hopped up on cheese and chocolate and singing Modern Engish's "I Melt With You" is your thing.

The intrigue: The company is trying to play it cool by making fondue optional.

Don't expect the pots built into the tables like at the main Melting Pot either. Instead, MeltSo has casual booths, bar seating and outdoor tables.

The fondue comes out in two-person portions with tiny pots warmed by tea candles.

The bites: The cheeses were excellent, but we recommend swapping out the whole cherry tomatoes that come with each cheese plate for another "dipper" like the rosemary fries or crispy Brussels sprouts.

The main courses we were encouraged to order definitely swiss-ed the mark. Yacob got a raclette burger that was charred far beyond the restaurant's standard "medium." He was filled with grease and regret halfway through.

I got a mediocre grain bowl that distracted me from my main desire: Stuffing my face with fondue.

Yes, but: When the chocolate came out, we remembered why we came.

The caramel flambé almost made up for the fondue theater we missed during the main course. Get the churro dippers. Trust us.

The verdict: As the Melting Pot goes through its growing pains, I'm still a brie-liever. I'd go back for just cheese and chocolate, and if I'm looking for a fancier date night, I'd do that at the main location.