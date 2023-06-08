Bite Club: Stick with the fondue at Tampa's new Melting Pot Social
I'm a huge fan(due) of the Melting Pot. The chain was always my first pick for birthday dinners growing up and I fantasized about spending Valentine's Days there with someone special.
- But I know it's not everyone's cup of brie.
What's happening: The chain that made fondue a sort-of fine dining experience has spun off a rebranded version of itself — Melting Pot Social, or "MeltSo" — to attract more casual fondue lovers.
- I took Yacob along to try it out.
The vibe: The Tampa restaurant, near the Straz Center downtown, makes for a good happy hour spot. It's also open for brunch and late nights.
- It even has karaoke on Fridays — if getting all hopped up on cheese and chocolate and singing Modern Engish's "I Melt With You" is your thing.
The intrigue: The company is trying to play it cool by making fondue optional.
- Don't expect the pots built into the tables like at the main Melting Pot either. Instead, MeltSo has casual booths, bar seating and outdoor tables.
- The fondue comes out in two-person portions with tiny pots warmed by tea candles.
The bites: The cheeses were excellent, but we recommend swapping out the whole cherry tomatoes that come with each cheese plate for another "dipper" like the rosemary fries or crispy Brussels sprouts.
- The main courses we were encouraged to order definitely swiss-ed the mark. Yacob got a raclette burger that was charred far beyond the restaurant's standard "medium." He was filled with grease and regret halfway through.
- I got a mediocre grain bowl that distracted me from my main desire: Stuffing my face with fondue.
Yes, but: When the chocolate came out, we remembered why we came.
- The caramel flambé almost made up for the fondue theater we missed during the main course. Get the churro dippers. Trust us.
The verdict: As the Melting Pot goes through its growing pains, I'm still a brie-liever. I'd go back for just cheese and chocolate, and if I'm looking for a fancier date night, I'd do that at the main location.
- Let's hope things keep getting cheddar.
