Tampa Bay lifeguard shortage stokes wave of concern

The lifeguarding industry needs saving.

Why it matters: This is the third year of the national lifeguard shortage. Experts tell Axios they worry that fewer guards will mean a higher chance of drownings and pool injuries.

Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, said what scares him is some facilities will choose to operate when they don't have enough safety staff.

"One of the biggest risks is we're losing some of our safer swimming environments for families over the summer," Katchmarchi said.

The big picture: About a third of more than 309,000 public pools around the country are affected by the shortage, per estimates from the American Lifeguard Association.

This doesn't include beaches, water parks and other venues, which also may have to trim hours, stay closed or operate with "no lifeguard on duty" signs.

What's happening: The pandemic "wiped the slate of certified lifeguards completely clean," Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the lifeguard association, told Axios.

The recertification of existing lifeguards, which is required every two years, could also contribute to this year's shortage.

Zoom in: In Tampa Bay, and likely throughout the state, beaches have been the most difficult to staff, and finding year-round guards at pools is tough, local aquatics directors told Axios.

Andrea Moreira, who manages lifeguards for Pinellas County beaches, said it's been hard to get guards in stands for the past few seasons. The county currently needs 12 full-time seasonal lifeguards.

"We've been struggling for a while," Moreira told Axios. "We make it happen, but since we are short we can never cover the seven days a week we're supposed to."

The intrigue: In the thick of the pandemic, local beaches were fully staffed, Moreira said.

But a pandemic factor driving the shortage could be that remote work is now more appealing than lifeguarding, she said.

Peggy Lenny, Tampa's Parks and Recreation team supervisor, said lifeguarding is struggling alongside other service industries with less flexibility than work-from-home jobs.

Between the lines: Beach guarding requires rigorous training, and both beach and pool guards can't use their phones on the stand.

What they're saying: According to Moreira, the solutions to the shortage are simple: Pay lifeguards more and give them better benefits.