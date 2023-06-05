2 hours ago - News

St. Petersburg's public parks outrank Tampa's

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

St. Petersburg ranks higher among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks than Tampa, per the latest report from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its latest annual report, significant health boosts.

  • Parks offer spaces for physical activity and social gatherings, improve visitors' moods, and provide city dwellers a reprieve from noise, air pollution and the effects of climate change.

How it works: The group rates cities on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, parks investment and more; cities are then awarded a "ParkScore."

Zoom in: St. Petersburg is ranked 15 for its parks. It earned 65 out of 100 for access, 48 for acreage, 84 for investment, 72 for amenities and 77 for equity.

  • Meanwhile, Tampa scored 46 out of 100 for access, 34 for acreage, 40 for investment, 79 for amenities and 68 for equity. It's ranked 43 overall.

Of note: St. Petersburg residents in neighborhoods of color have access to 42% more park space per person than in white neighborhoods. In Tampa, however, that contrast is less stark.

The big picture: At a national level, parks spending still hasn't recovered to pre-Great Recession levels, Linda Hwang, TPL senior director for strategy and innovation, said. But that's largely driven by the country's biggest cities.

  • In St. Pete, total per capita park spending is around $186 per person, which TPL says is above average. In Tampa, it's closer to the average, at around $103 per person.

What they're saying: Cities increasingly view their parks and parks departments through a public health lens, said Howard Frumkin, TPL senior vice president and director of the Land and People Lab.

  • "Simply defining parks as part of the public health infrastructure of a community, and then steering some health dollars towards the parks because they're healthy, is a really interesting innovation," he added.
