Untold Tampa Bay: Dunedin arcade Sim Center to hold a grand reopening

Clad in a green flight jacket, Peter Repak leans over, his voice cutting through the roaring skies above I-75. In the cockpit of a Boeing 737 commercial airliner, he guides a 20-year-old pilot toward Miami.

The young aviator's confidence grows with each passing minute, and a satisfied grin plays across the 54-year-old man's face. Repak smooths his white hair and eases back in his seat. "Now, it's all yours," he said. "Fly it."

What's happening: That flight took place inside Repak's homemade replica of the aircraft at his virtual reality arcade in Dunedin called Sim Center, where customers can also fly a fighter jet or drive a Formula One car.

Why it matters: The arcade's been around for more than a decade, but Repak said it's on the brink of extinction. Between the pandemic and hurricanes, the foot traffic Sim Center once drew — mostly from tourists — is all but gone.

Sim Center is hosting its grand reopening on Thursday, and Repak is depending on a busy summer to keep his doors open.

What he's saying: Repak said he's tens of thousands of dollars in debt. He's begun likening himself to the biblical character Job — a man who watched virtually every aspect of his life wither away.

"Most people think we went out of business," he told Axios. "Nobody even knows I'm here."

Flashback: He got evicted last November from the arcade's previous location in Clearwater after struggling to make his rent. Now, Sim Center is tucked away in a strip mall, half the size of its last site.

It quietly reopened in January.

Between the lines: Repak has built his livelihood around a broken dream. He wanted to be a commercial airline pilot for most of his life. He still smiles when remembering his first flight at age six in Hungary.

Ask him why, and he says, "It's the freedom of movement, of being able to go to a place where people speak Hungarian to a place where they speak German in two hours."

Peter Repak in his simulator in 2013. Photo courtesy of Peter Repak

The idea behind Sim Center came to Repak when he realized he'd never become a commercial airline pilot — for which he blamed communist rule in Hungary and his limited English when he arrived in the U.S. at age 23.

He began building the arcade's main attraction — a Boeing 737 simulator — in his living room four years after arriving in the U.S. It took him over 20 years to complete.

"You have a kid like me who wants to be a pilot and you put them behind the controls, and you see that spark. There's nothing better than that." Repak said. "It's not about the money, I enjoy every second of this."

Editor's note: This story is part of our series, Untold Tampa Bay, which aims to give a glimpse into the lives of the people who make up our diverse community and whose stories often go unheard.