Bite Club: Addicted to the Bean opens in Largo

A new coffee and breakfast spot opened in Largo last month.

State of play: Addicted to the Bean is serving up breakfast, lunch and ice cream in the back of a shopping center off of East Bay Drive, in the same spot Haus Coffee used to be.

Background: I always support local coffee shops when I'm in Tampa and St. Pete's downtown areas. But when I'm traveling in other parts of Tampa Bay, I tend to default to Starbucks.

I decided to try something new on the way back from a recent appointment. And I'm so glad I did.

The bite: I got the California breakfast sandwich, which includes scrambled eggs, cheese, tomato and avocado, on a croissant. It hit the spot way better than a microwaved Starbucks breakfast item would have.

There were samples of the homemade almond croissants and after trying a nibble of the sweet, creamy, flaky pastry I had to take one home.

The sip: My iced oat milk latte with toasted marshmallow flavor (yes, I'm a child) was the perfect balance of bitter, nuttiness and sweetness.

I'm excited to try their Mexican Chiapas beans at home.

The verdict: The meal and coffee was pricier than Starbucks but cheaper than many local shops — and totally worth it.