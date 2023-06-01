Share on email (opens in new window)

Beyoncé performs onstage during her "Renaissance" world tour. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Clear your schedule, summer concert season is nearly here.

Whether you’re a fan of country, hip hop, folk-acoustic or just any music performed live, there is probably an upcoming concert for you. Here are five concerts happening in Tampa Bay this summer.

1. Beyoncé

Let's get in formation. The 32-time Grammy Award winner is bringing her "Renaissance" world tour to Tampa and we're "Heated."

Details: 7pm, Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $91.

2. Lady A

The "Need You Now" trio is coming to St. Pete with special guest Dave Barnes.

Details: 8pm, June 29 at Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater.

Cost: Tickets start at $54.

3. Alicia Keys

The Keys to the Summer Tour is stopping in Tampa and 🎶 this girl is on fire 🎶.

Details: 8pm, June 30 at Amalie Arena.

Cost: Tickets start at $71.

4. Luke Combs

This country artist and reigning Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year is coming to town.

Details: 5:45pm, July 8 at Raymond James Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $199.

5. Post Malone

The "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour is stopping at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Details: 8pm, Aug. 1 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $130.

More concerts this summer:

🎸 Duran Duran: June 17 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

🕺 Tyrese with Monica, El Debarge, Ginuwine: June 18 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎙️ Idina Menzel: June 23 at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

🎼 Louis Tomlinson: July 14 at Yuengling Center, Tampa

🌀 Goo Goo Dolls: July 24 at Coachman Park, Clearwater

✝️ Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake: Aug. 10 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

⭐ Trick Daddy: Aug. 12 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

Looking ahead:

🎸 Aerosmith: Oct. 11 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

🕺 Jonas Brothers: Oct. 12 at Amalie Arena, Tampa

🎸 John Mayer: Oct. 13 at Amalie Arena, Tampa