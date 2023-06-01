5 biggest concerts coming to Tampa Bay this summer
Clear your schedule, summer concert season is nearly here.
- Whether you’re a fan of country, hip hop, folk-acoustic or just any music performed live, there is probably an upcoming concert for you. Here are five concerts happening in Tampa Bay this summer.
1. Beyoncé
Let's get in formation. The 32-time Grammy Award winner is bringing her "Renaissance" world tour to Tampa and we're "Heated."
Details: 7pm, Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $91.
2. Lady A
The "Need You Now" trio is coming to St. Pete with special guest Dave Barnes.
Details: 8pm, June 29 at Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater.
Cost: Tickets start at $54.
3. Alicia Keys
The Keys to the Summer Tour is stopping in Tampa and 🎶 this girl is on fire 🎶.
Details: 8pm, June 30 at Amalie Arena.
Cost: Tickets start at $71.
4. Luke Combs
This country artist and reigning Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year is coming to town.
Details: 5:45pm, July 8 at Raymond James Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $199.
5. Post Malone
The "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour is stopping at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Details: 8pm, Aug. 1 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $130.
More concerts this summer:
🎸 Duran Duran: June 17 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
🕺 Tyrese with Monica, El Debarge, Ginuwine: June 18 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
🎙️ Idina Menzel: June 23 at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
🎼 Louis Tomlinson: July 14 at Yuengling Center, Tampa
🌀 Goo Goo Dolls: July 24 at Coachman Park, Clearwater
✝️ Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake: Aug. 10 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
⭐ Trick Daddy: Aug. 12 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
Looking ahead:
🎸 Aerosmith: Oct. 11 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
🕺 Jonas Brothers: Oct. 12 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
🎸 John Mayer: Oct. 13 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.