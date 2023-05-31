New exhibit digs into Tampa Bay's Black history

Share on email (opens in new window)

Left: A parade along Central Avenue in the 1940s. Right: The Central Theatre circa 1933 in the heart of the Central Avenue business district. Photos: Courtesy of Tampa Bay History Center

A new Tampa Bay History Center exhibit tells little-known stories of local Black history.

State of play: "Travails and Triumphs," which opens on Friday, features stories from the first African-descended people who traveled to Florida during Spanish expeditions in the 1500s.

The exhibit also documents the era of enslavement through the Civil War and brings more recent stories to life with interactive displays and local artifacts.

Zoom in: "Travails and Triumphs" digs into the origins of the Central Avenue business district, the main business and recreation center for Tampa's African American community through the 1960s.

Many of the city's Black professionals and businesses, including its first Black-run newspaper The Florida Reporter, were anchored there — a crucial part of Black life in Tampa Bay during segregation.

