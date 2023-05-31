1 hour ago - News

New exhibit digs into Tampa Bay's Black history

Selene San Felice
two black and white photos of a parade and a theater

Left: A parade along Central Avenue in the 1940s. Right: The Central Theatre circa 1933 in the heart of the Central Avenue business district. Photos: Courtesy of Tampa Bay History Center

A new Tampa Bay History Center exhibit tells little-known stories of local Black history.

State of play: "Travails and Triumphs," which opens on Friday, features stories from the first African-descended people who traveled to Florida during Spanish expeditions in the 1500s.

  • The exhibit also documents the era of enslavement through the Civil War and brings more recent stories to life with interactive displays and local artifacts.

Zoom in: "Travails and Triumphs" digs into the origins of the Central Avenue business district, the main business and recreation center for Tampa's African American community through the 1960s.

  • Many of the city's Black professionals and businesses, including its first Black-run newspaper The Florida Reporter, were anchored there — a crucial part of Black life in Tampa Bay during segregation.

Go deeper: Read more about the district

