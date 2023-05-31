1 hour ago - News
New exhibit digs into Tampa Bay's Black history
A new Tampa Bay History Center exhibit tells little-known stories of local Black history.
State of play: "Travails and Triumphs," which opens on Friday, features stories from the first African-descended people who traveled to Florida during Spanish expeditions in the 1500s.
- The exhibit also documents the era of enslavement through the Civil War and brings more recent stories to life with interactive displays and local artifacts.
Zoom in: "Travails and Triumphs" digs into the origins of the Central Avenue business district, the main business and recreation center for Tampa's African American community through the 1960s.
- Many of the city's Black professionals and businesses, including its first Black-run newspaper The Florida Reporter, were anchored there — a crucial part of Black life in Tampa Bay during segregation.
Go deeper: Read more about the district
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.