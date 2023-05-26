50 mins ago - Things to Do
5 things to do in Tampa Bay during Memorial Day weekend
Get ready for the long weekend with these big events across Tampa Bay:
🧑🎤 Sunset Music Festival: AC Slater, Champagne Drip and Odd Mob headline the electronic dance music festival.
- Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tickets start at $104.95. Ages 18+.
🛍️ Fashion Market: Kozuba & Sons Distillery hosts its first all-women’s fashion market, showcasing new and gently used clothing, home decor, and accessories.
- 9am-3pm Saturday in St. Petersburg. Free!
🥕 Veg Head Music and Wine Festival: Check out the veggie and vegan items along with samplings from wineries across Central Florida and beyond while jamming to live bands. Plus, a spring indie market.
- 12-6pm Saturday in Parking Lot 4 (East Grand Entrance) of The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota. Tickets are $5 online ahead of time and $10 the day of.
🎖️ Go deeper: Memorial Day ceremonies and celebrations in Bradenton-Sarasota and wider Tampa Bay.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.