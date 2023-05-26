5 things to do in Tampa Bay during Memorial Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A scene from last year's Sunset Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Oh Dag Yo/Sunset Music Festival

Get ready for the long weekend with these big events across Tampa Bay:

🧑‍🎤 Sunset Music Festival: AC Slater, Champagne Drip and Odd Mob headline the electronic dance music festival.

Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tickets start at $104.95. Ages 18+.

🛍️ Fashion Market: Kozuba & Sons Distillery hosts its first all-women’s fashion market, showcasing new and gently used clothing, home decor, and accessories.

9am-3pm Saturday in St. Petersburg. Free!

🥕 Veg Head Music and Wine Festival: Check out the veggie and vegan items along with samplings from wineries across Central Florida and beyond while jamming to live bands. Plus, a spring indie market.

12-6pm Saturday in Parking Lot 4 (East Grand Entrance) of The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota. Tickets are $5 online ahead of time and $10 the day of.

🎖️ Go deeper: Memorial Day ceremonies and celebrations in Bradenton-Sarasota and wider Tampa Bay.