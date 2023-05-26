50 mins ago - Things to Do

5 things to do in Tampa Bay during Memorial Day weekend

Selene San Felice
two people with colorful hair flash peace signs wearing "tampa 22" jerseys

A scene from last year's Sunset Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Oh Dag Yo/Sunset Music Festival

Get ready for the long weekend with these big events across Tampa Bay:

🧑‍🎤 Sunset Music Festival: AC Slater, Champagne Drip and Odd Mob headline the electronic dance music festival.

  • Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tickets start at $104.95. Ages 18+.

🛍️ Fashion Market: Kozuba & Sons Distillery hosts its first all-women’s fashion market, showcasing new and gently used clothing, home decor, and accessories.

  • 9am-3pm Saturday in St. Petersburg. Free!

🥕 Veg Head Music and Wine Festival: Check out the veggie and vegan items along with samplings from wineries across Central Florida and beyond while jamming to live bands. Plus, a spring indie market.

  • 12-6pm Saturday in Parking Lot 4 (East Grand Entrance) of The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota. Tickets are $5 online ahead of time and $10 the day of.

🎖️ Go deeper: Memorial Day ceremonies and celebrations in Bradenton-Sarasota and wider Tampa Bay.

