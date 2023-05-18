1 hour ago - Things to Do

Free museum days to take advantage of in Tampa Bay

Selene San Felice
an aerial view of the Tampa Museum of Art and the University of Tampa

Tampa Museum of Art and University of Tampa Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Today is International Museum Day! And while local museums aren't celebrating, there are plenty of reasons to visit one in the coming weeks.

Driving the news: Tampa Museum of Art admission is pay-as-you-will for Art on the House every Thursday from 4-8pm.

  • The Tampa Bay History Center celebrates Florida Emancipation Day this Saturday with a free, family-friendly event from 10am-4pm.
  • The Henry B. Plant Museum at the University of Tampa is free for one Saturday each month. The next free day is June 10.

Plus: Many museums across Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa will be free to to active-duty military personnel and their families starting Saturday through the first weekend in September for the Blue Star Museums program.

