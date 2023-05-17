Taste a divine coffee-aged wine at Florida Orange Groves Winery

Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

I wasn't expecting much when I took my mom to Florida Orange Groves Winery in south St. Pete. I'm more of a deep red wine drinker and thought I put my fruity wine days behind me in a haze of hangovers.

Yes, but: Among some surprisingly delicious and tart blends (try the Black Gold Dry), and some that were indeed sickly sweet (hard pass on Florida Banana), was the wine of my dreams.

Behold: Midnight Sun, made with 100% fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice, is aged with aromatic roasted coffee beans.

I was skeptical, but I'm crazy about coffee, and this is the real deal. Not too sweet, just the right amount of citrus and not at all artificial tasting.

It's perfect if you're craving a cup of coffee with dessert but don't want to stay up all night.

Are you an even more adventurous drinker? I wasn't brave enough to try the Hot Sun, a tomato and hot pepper wine. But if you love bloody mary's give it a go.