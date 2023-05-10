Florida professor builds chatbot to motivate students

A University of South Florida professor is integrating artificial intelligence into training for future teachers.

Driving the news: Sanghoon Park, an associate professor in the College of Education, just wrapped up his first semester teaching a course that uses a chatbot he developed to check in on students and keep them motivated.

His course on trends in instructional technology also incorporates a video-game-like system he designed, in which a superhero character guides students through a Candyland-like maze.

How it works: Throughout the course, students check in with his new chatbot RAMI, which stands for Regulatory Advisor for Motivation Inhibition.

RAMI asks students how they're feeling and if they're facing any challenges. RAMI also provides motivational tips and strategies.

The chatbot then feeds the information back to Park so he can better guide and support his class.

What they're saying: Stephen Schilling, an interdisciplinary education doctoral student and virtual social studies teacher, said that after taking Park's class, he sees a lot of potential in a chatbot like RAMI.