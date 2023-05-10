Florida professor builds chatbot to motivate students
A University of South Florida professor is integrating artificial intelligence into training for future teachers.
Driving the news: Sanghoon Park, an associate professor in the College of Education, just wrapped up his first semester teaching a course that uses a chatbot he developed to check in on students and keep them motivated.
- His course on trends in instructional technology also incorporates a video-game-like system he designed, in which a superhero character guides students through a Candyland-like maze.
How it works: Throughout the course, students check in with his new chatbot RAMI, which stands for Regulatory Advisor for Motivation Inhibition.
- RAMI asks students how they're feeling and if they're facing any challenges. RAMI also provides motivational tips and strategies.
- The chatbot then feeds the information back to Park so he can better guide and support his class.
What they're saying: Stephen Schilling, an interdisciplinary education doctoral student and virtual social studies teacher, said that after taking Park's class, he sees a lot of potential in a chatbot like RAMI.
- "As a teacher who often has motivational discussions with students, this could help me further target my phone calls and what needs to be addressed in those calls," Schilling said in a release from the school.
