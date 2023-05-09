Bonu brings a dreamy Italian experience to St. Pete
I've been wanting to try Bonu since it first popped up in downtown St. Pete last summer.
State of play: Its all-white exterior with string lights, flowers and lots of outdoor seating is reminiscent of an Italian cafe, but I wondered if the food was just as delightful.
- Yes, reader, it is.
Go for: The pinsa, a Roman style of hand-pressed pizza dough that's baked to fluffy-yet-crispy perfection. Especially the Bronte, which comes topped with stracciatella, ooey gooey mozzarella curds.
Honorable mentions: The pasta is homemade, and you know I love the chewy bite of a fresh noodle. I kept stealing forkfuls of my friend's super umami-driven mushroom fettuccine and my dad's surprisingly delicate lasagna.
- My mom also got the leek and sweet potato soup du jour, which was an excellent dipper for my pinsa crust.
Pairs nicely with: Pre- or post-dinner drinks at Book + Bottle around the corner.
