Bonu brings a dreamy Italian experience to St. Pete

Selene San Felice

The Bronte pinsa (minus the mortadella). Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

I've been wanting to try Bonu since it first popped up in downtown St. Pete last summer.

State of play: Its all-white exterior with string lights, flowers and lots of outdoor seating is reminiscent of an Italian cafe, but I wondered if the food was just as delightful.

  • Yes, reader, it is.

Go for: The pinsa, a Roman style of hand-pressed pizza dough that's baked to fluffy-yet-crispy perfection. Especially the Bronte, which comes topped with stracciatella, ooey gooey mozzarella curds.

Honorable mentions: The pasta is homemade, and you know I love the chewy bite of a fresh noodle. I kept stealing forkfuls of my friend's super umami-driven mushroom fettuccine and my dad's surprisingly delicate lasagna.

  • My mom also got the leek and sweet potato soup du jour, which was an excellent dipper for my pinsa crust.

Pairs nicely with: Pre- or post-dinner drinks at Book + Bottle around the corner.

a plate of lasagna
The lasagne, featuring Selene's dad's arm. Photo: Tori Suslovitch/Axios
bowl of soup topped with croutons and microgreens
The sweet potato and leak soup. Photo: Tori Suslovitch/Axios
