Bonu brings a dreamy Italian experience to St. Pete

I've been wanting to try Bonu since it first popped up in downtown St. Pete last summer.

State of play: Its all-white exterior with string lights, flowers and lots of outdoor seating is reminiscent of an Italian cafe, but I wondered if the food was just as delightful.

Yes, reader, it is.

Go for: The pinsa, a Roman style of hand-pressed pizza dough that's baked to fluffy-yet-crispy perfection. Especially the Bronte, which comes topped with stracciatella, ooey gooey mozzarella curds.

Honorable mentions: The pasta is homemade, and you know I love the chewy bite of a fresh noodle. I kept stealing forkfuls of my friend's super umami-driven mushroom fettuccine and my dad's surprisingly delicate lasagna.

My mom also got the leek and sweet potato soup du jour, which was an excellent dipper for my pinsa crust.

Pairs nicely with: Pre- or post-dinner drinks at Book + Bottle around the corner.

The lasagne, featuring Selene's dad's arm. Photo: Tori Suslovitch/Axios