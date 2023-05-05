What to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Bluegrass and food festivals
A free celebration is kicking off along the Tampa Riverwalk this weekend.
What's happening: The Riverfest celebration, along the downtown Tampa Riverwalk, includes live music, two food festivals, a hot air balloon show, paddleboarding, yoga, a wiener dog derby, a water ski show and a lantern parade.
- 5-10pm Friday and 8am-10pm Saturday. Admission is free, with tickets required for some events.
Other events happening this weekend:
Kentucky Derby Party & Bluegrass Music Fest: Wear your Derby Day finest and Celtic knitted attire for a chance to be awarded best dressed. Musical guests Morgan Brake and Duck Wallow Lane, Wandering Hours and Sycamore Shade will be performing live.
- 12pm Saturday at 3 Keys Brewing in Bradenton. Free!
Yoga night with the Tampa Bay Rowdies: Stretch it out with the Rowdies and Body Electric before cheering on the team in their match against Phoenix Rising FC.
- 4:30pm Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. $30, which includes a ticket to the game.
