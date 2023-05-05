What to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Bluegrass and food festivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Last year's lantern parade at Riverfest. Photo courtesy of Friends of the Riverwalk

A free celebration is kicking off along the Tampa Riverwalk this weekend.

What's happening: The Riverfest celebration, along the downtown Tampa Riverwalk, includes live music, two food festivals, a hot air balloon show, paddleboarding, yoga, a wiener dog derby, a water ski show and a lantern parade.

5-10pm Friday and 8am-10pm Saturday. Admission is free, with tickets required for some events.

Other events happening this weekend:

Kentucky Derby Party & Bluegrass Music Fest: Wear your Derby Day finest and Celtic knitted attire for a chance to be awarded best dressed. Musical guests Morgan Brake and Duck Wallow Lane, Wandering Hours and Sycamore Shade will be performing live.

12pm Saturday at 3 Keys Brewing in Bradenton. Free!

Yoga night with the Tampa Bay Rowdies: Stretch it out with the Rowdies and Body Electric before cheering on the team in their match against Phoenix Rising FC.