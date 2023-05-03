1 hour ago - News
Tampa Zoo adds litter of red wolves and other baby animals
ZooTampa welcomed several baby animals this spring, leveling up its conservation efforts and adorableness.
Driving the news: Along with two lorikeet chicks and two kinds of antelope, the zoo also welcomed a litter of critically endangered red wolves.
- Their dad, Sumac, was part of last year's litter. ZooTampa is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Red Wolf Species Survival Plan and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Red Wolf Recovery Program to bolster their wild population.
Why it matters: Wild red wolves could once be found throughout the southeastern United States, but the fewer than 20 remaining are confined to North Carolina, per the Zoo.
Check out the zoo's other new residents:
