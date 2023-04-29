Tampa Bay's housing market is slower, not cheaper

Tampa Bay homes are steadily rising in value, Bob Glaser, president and CEO and Smith & Associates Real Estate, tells Axios.

What's happening: Tampa Bay has "some insulation to big drops," Glaser says. Even though the market is moving slower than last year, there are still more buyers than houses.

By the numbers:

The median home sale price in Tampa Bay was $380,000 in March, up 1.9% year over year, per MLS data Smith & Associates shared with Axios.

Homes sold in 49 days on average in March, compared to 17 days this time last year.

Months supply of inventory is up 136.5% year over year, but it’s the lowest it's been since June 2022.

Data: RE/MAX; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Why it matters: Two real estate markets are playing out across the country, with home prices falling in the West and rising in the East.

Zoom out: Generally, homebuyers are migrating eastward in search of a more affordable lifestyle, RE/MAX president and CEO Nick Bailey tells Axios.

Every market has been hot in recent years. Now, the market is rebalancing, with more volatility on the coasts.

“There’s no such thing as a national real estate market,” Bailey says.

Texas home prices have experienced much turbulence due to unprecedented amounts of people flocking to the Lone Star State, Bailey says.

The D.C. area, Bailey says, is always a wild card. “There's never anything statistically normal about D.C. to forecast on.”

What we're watching: Inventory. The number of homes for sale would need to increase to 3-4 months supply for the market to truly balance out, Bailey says.