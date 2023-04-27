Find Turkish comfort food at Mio's in St. Petersburg

The falafel wrap in all its glory. çok güzel! Photo: Selene San Felice

There are lots of great places to get Mediterranean food around Tampa Bay, but Mio's in downtown St. Pete has become my new favorite.

Why it matters (to me): I miss my family's Turkish cooking and the experience of sharing our culture.

At Mio's, the staff speaks Turkish with my mother while my dad and I are gleefully oblivious.

Mehmet, söz veriyorum çalışıyorum!!

And of course, the food is bomb. If you're vegetarian, the falafel wrap is super comforting.

If you want a taste of a real Turkish dinner, get the Yogurt Kebap: thinly sliced beef doner cooked with a savory, buttery tomato-based sauce and topped with tangy yogurt over perfectly cooked rice.

Don't skip: The sigara boregi, fried cigar-shaped pastries filled with feta. You'll want at least two orders.

Of note: There's also a location at Clearwater's Sand Key!