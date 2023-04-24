2 hours ago - Sports
New merch collection celebrates Tampa's old minor league baseball team
Ebbets Field Flannels, the company that made hit recreations of vintage Mexican baseball hats, has a new line of merch celebrating Tampa's old minor league team.
Flashback: The Smokers, which took its name from the city's cigar-rolling industry, dominated Florida's Class-B International League in 1951, winning the league pennant with a record of 90-50.
- The team also spawned many MLB players, including Al López, aka "El Señor," the namesake of Tampa's former spring training and minor league ballpark and now a public park.
