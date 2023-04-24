New merch collection celebrates Tampa's old minor league baseball team

You could have the swagger of batboy Jimmy "Smoker Jr." Mott. Photo courtesy of State Archives of Florida

Ebbets Field Flannels, the company that made hit recreations of vintage Mexican baseball hats, has a new line of merch celebrating Tampa's old minor league team.

Flashback: The Smokers, which took its name from the city's cigar-rolling industry, dominated Florida's Class-B International League in 1951, winning the league pennant with a record of 90-50.

The team also spawned many MLB players, including Al López, aka "El Señor," the namesake of Tampa's former spring training and minor league ballpark and now a public park.

Check out the gear