The Market at Edition serves some of the best pancakes in Tampa Bay

I've seen too many videos of tourists gushing over The Market at Edition, an Italian-inspired food concept in Water Street Tampa, and decided I'd bite.

What to expect: The restaurant is tucked away in the region's first five-star hotel. It's design-style is minimalistic yet elegant, with a sleek, white dining room elevated by earth-toned accents.

What we ate: My date and I started with café lattes — rich, foamy. We moved on to the citrus-infused ricotta pancakes ($21), and a tangy egg white frittata ($17).

The frittata is a savory blend of spinach, goat cheese, maitake mushrooms and tarragon-pistachio pesto.

We liked it, but the pancakes were the highlight of our visit. Our server pitched us on the dish's balance of sweet and tart, and we did not leave disappointed.

If you go: Open Sunday through Saturday, 7am to 11pm.