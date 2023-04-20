Graze's breakfast burrito packs a zesty punch

I'm not super big on breakfast, but 5am copy edits and Graze's brunch menu have changed my mind.

State of plate: Graze has two locations — one in Armature Works and another in South Tampa. The restaurant serves everything from avocado egg salads to lox brunchwiches.

What I ordered: It took every ounce of me to skip Graze's chicken and waffles, but I couldn't resist the allure of a breakfast burrito ($12).

It's filled with scrambled eggs, beans, onions, jalepeños, cheese and your choice of protein, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The burrito came packed with a zesty punch and an ample side of potatoes — golden brown, with just the right amount of salt.

You won't walk away empty-handed. The portions stack up well against the price. I inhaled almost half the burrito and took the rest home. My waistband will thank me later.

If you go: The Armature Works location is open 7:30am-9pm Monday–Friday; 8am–10pm Saturday; and 9am-8:30pm Sunday. In South Tampa, it's 8am–8pm Monday–Saturday; and 9am-8pm Sunday.