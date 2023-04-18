57 mins ago - Food and Drink

Salad chain Crisp & Green opens first Tampa location

Selene San Felice
Salads and drinks

Photo courtesy of Crisp & Green

Crisp & Green opened its first Tampa location in Water Street over the weekend.

What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain, which is also opening a Sarasota location this summer, serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.

  • It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.

Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:

The "You Feta Believe It," featuring roasted chicken, strawberries, and, yes, feta, is a fan favorite. Act fast; It's usually only available in the spring and summer.

Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the "Ahh ... Greek out!?"

The "Date Night" smoothie is filling enough for a full meal. It combines banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, go for the berry-forward "Purple Rain."

Pro tip: You can add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small extra fee. It's worth it!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more