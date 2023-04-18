Salad chain Crisp & Green opens first Tampa location

Crisp & Green opened its first Tampa location in Water Street over the weekend.

What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain, which is also opening a Sarasota location this summer, serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.

It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.

Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:

The "You Feta Believe It," featuring roasted chicken, strawberries, and, yes, feta, is a fan favorite. Act fast; It's usually only available in the spring and summer.

Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the "Ahh ... Greek out!?"

The "Date Night" smoothie is filling enough for a full meal. It combines banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, go for the berry-forward "Purple Rain."

Pro tip: You can add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small extra fee. It's worth it!