Salad chain Crisp & Green opens first Tampa location
Crisp & Green opened its first Tampa location in Water Street over the weekend.
What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain, which is also opening a Sarasota location this summer, serves salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.
- It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.
Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:
The "You Feta Believe It," featuring roasted chicken, strawberries, and, yes, feta, is a fan favorite. Act fast; It's usually only available in the spring and summer.
Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the "Ahh ... Greek out!?"
The "Date Night" smoothie is filling enough for a full meal. It combines banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, go for the berry-forward "Purple Rain."
Pro tip: You can add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small extra fee. It's worth it!
