3 Tampa Bay-area homes with trendy she-sheds

Brianna Crane

319 Belle View Ave. in Temple Terrace. Photo: Courtesy of Patty Vergara

She-sheds are the latest trendy amenity luring in buyers, and we're seeing them popping up across Tampa Bay.

What's happening: With the rise of hybrid work, buyers are eyeing extras like premium outdoor setups (with pizza ovens) and home office space, Axios' Emily Peck writes, citing a recent Zillow report.

  • Take a look at some homes for sale with oh-so-desirable she-sheds.
4004 Coleman Rd. — $475,000

Why we love it: An updated kitchen and fresh flooring steal the show inside, while the spacious utility shed makes the backyard a dream.

  • Location: Venice
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,973 square feet
  • Realtor: Lee Brewer at Re/Max Alliance Group
Photo: Courtesy of Lee Brewer
Photo: Courtesy of Lee Brewer
319 Belle View Ave. — $549,000

Why we love it: From the Mediterranean Revival-style architecture to the heated/cooled bonus backyard building, this one's a gem.

  • Location: Temple Terrace
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,717 square feet
  • Realtor: Patty Vergara at Coldwell Banker Realty
Photo: Courtesy of Patty Vergara
Photo: Courtesy of Patty Vergara
690 55th Ave. NE — $750,000

Why we love it: This impressive canal-front abode features large windows, a screened-in porch, a custom pergola and, of course, a shed.

  • Location: Venice
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,234 square feet
  • Realtor: Maria Nedvidek at Smith & Associates Real Estate
