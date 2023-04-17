3 Tampa Bay-area homes with trendy she-sheds

She-sheds are the latest trendy amenity luring in buyers, and we're seeing them popping up across Tampa Bay.

What's happening: With the rise of hybrid work, buyers are eyeing extras like premium outdoor setups (with pizza ovens) and home office space, Axios' Emily Peck writes, citing a recent Zillow report.

Take a look at some homes for sale with oh-so-desirable she-sheds.

Why we love it: An updated kitchen and fresh flooring steal the show inside, while the spacious utility shed makes the backyard a dream.

Location: Venice

Venice Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,973 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,973 square feet Realtor: Lee Brewer at Re/Max Alliance Group

Photo: Courtesy of Lee Brewer

Photo: Courtesy of Lee Brewer

Why we love it: From the Mediterranean Revival-style architecture to the heated/cooled bonus backyard building, this one's a gem.

Location: Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,717 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,717 square feet Realtor: Patty Vergara at Coldwell Banker Realty

Photo: Courtesy of Patty Vergara

Photo: Courtesy of Patty Vergara

Why we love it: This impressive canal-front abode features large windows, a screened-in porch, a custom pergola and, of course, a shed.