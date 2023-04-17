3 Tampa Bay-area homes with trendy she-sheds
She-sheds are the latest trendy amenity luring in buyers, and we're seeing them popping up across Tampa Bay.
What's happening: With the rise of hybrid work, buyers are eyeing extras like premium outdoor setups (with pizza ovens) and home office space, Axios' Emily Peck writes, citing a recent Zillow report.
- Take a look at some homes for sale with oh-so-desirable she-sheds.
4004 Coleman Rd. — $475,000
Why we love it: An updated kitchen and fresh flooring steal the show inside, while the spacious utility shed makes the backyard a dream.
- Location: Venice
- Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,973 square feet
- Realtor: Lee Brewer at Re/Max Alliance Group
319 Belle View Ave. — $549,000
Why we love it: From the Mediterranean Revival-style architecture to the heated/cooled bonus backyard building, this one's a gem.
- Location: Temple Terrace
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,717 square feet
- Realtor: Patty Vergara at Coldwell Banker Realty
690 55th Ave. NE — $750,000
Why we love it: This impressive canal-front abode features large windows, a screened-in porch, a custom pergola and, of course, a shed.
- Location: Venice
- Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,234 square feet
- Realtor: Maria Nedvidek at Smith & Associates Real Estate
