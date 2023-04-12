St. Petersburg home "Little Alamo" for sale for $1.5 million

Photo: Courtesy of Dylan Todd

"Little Alamo," a 1929 Spanish Revival-style home in St. Petersburg, is for sale.

What's happening: The home at 1420 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North is listed for $1.495 million.

Point of intrigue: The home was featured in the Asheville Postcard Company's Beautiful Florida Series in 1930.

Postcard courtesy of Dylan Todd

Details: The four-bed, three-bath house has two guest apartments in the same style.

What we love: Carefully concealed electronics, like the painting in the living room that flips around to become a flat-screen television.

Check out the listing