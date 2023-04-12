1 hour ago - Real Estate
St. Petersburg home "Little Alamo" for sale for $1.5 million
"Little Alamo," a 1929 Spanish Revival-style home in St. Petersburg, is for sale.
What's happening: The home at 1420 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North is listed for $1.495 million.
Point of intrigue: The home was featured in the Asheville Postcard Company's Beautiful Florida Series in 1930.
Details: The four-bed, three-bath house has two guest apartments in the same style.
What we love: Carefully concealed electronics, like the painting in the living room that flips around to become a flat-screen television.
