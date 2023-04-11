Tampa Bay women are among the lowest paid in the nation, study says

Tampa Bay has some of the worst-paying areas in the nation for women, according to a new study.

Driving the news: Financial website Smartest Dollar published an analysis last week of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau to determine the country's best-paying locations for women.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater came in 45 out of 56 large metro areas.

By the numbers: Women working full time in the Tampa Bay area make a median annual wage of $46,447, compared to the national median of $49,263, per 2021 data adjusted for cost of living.

Meanwhile, the national median wage for men is $60,428. The analysis didn't provide localized data for men.

Zoom in: Lakeland-Winter Haven ranked 91 of 94 midsize areas and 343 of 354 overall, with women's median wage at $39,076.

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton ranked 51 of 94 midsize metros, with women making $45,675.

Homosassa Springs ranked 97 of 204 small metro areas. Women there make $46,325.

Florida was ranked last out of all 50 states with women's wage median being $41,633.

The big picture: Nationally, women have earned roughly 82% as much as men for the last 20 years, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

The gaps are more staggering for Black and Hispanic women, who earned 70 cents and 65 cents, respectively, to every dollar earned by a white man in 2022.

White women earned 83 cents and Asian women earned 93 cents, according to a recently published Pew Research Center analysis.

Between the lines: No single reason accounts for the lack of progress made in the pay gap over the past two decades, Pew's analysis said.