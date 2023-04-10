Tampa Bay Rays start season with nine straight wins

Brandon Lowe celebrates after hitting a home run Saturday against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game on Sunday, beating Oakland 11-0.

Why it matters: The Rays are having one of the most dominant starts to a season in baseball history, according to the MLB.

Each of the team's nine wins has come by at least four runs.

The last time an MLB team had as many consecutive wins, all by at least four runs, was 1939, with the New York Yankees' 10 consecutive wins that led them to a World Series championship, per CBS Sports.

What's ahead: The Rays take on the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at home.

With a victory, they'll join the six teams in AL/NL history to have won 10 games in a row to start a season.

The bottom line: The Rays are having a great 25th year.