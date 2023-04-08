The next big thing in Tampa Bay? Moss walls.

Tampa Bay residents are favoring turf for low-maintenance outdoor living, Jared Dorsey, owner of Everything Outdoors, says.

What’s happening: In lieu of paved walkways, clients opt for large stepping stones with turf between. Turf has become popular around pools, too.

Pergolas, fire features and outdoor lighting are other features clients request, Dorsey says.

Dorsey’s No. 1 tip: If you want to revamp your backyard, budget 5%-10% of your home’s value for the project. This will ensure your yard feels like an extension of your home and not an afterthought.

Zoom out: Landscape professionals say demand for contracting outdoor features exploded during the pandemic as homeowners embraced open-air living.

Clients across the country are increasingly seeking outdoor kitchens, fire pits and patios to transform their backyards into lush retreats, Britt Wood, chief executive of the National Association of Landscape Professionals, tells Axios.

What’s next: Dorsey predicts statement features like preserved moss walls — plants collaged to look like art — will be the next big thing in Tampa Bay.