Scurry over to St. Pete's Art Lofts for rat-themed art show "RATical"

Clay rats (left) and "Ratware Porcelain" (right) by Crystal River artist Ellis the Potter. Photos: Courtesy of Brandy Stark

It's World Rat Day, and you can celeb-rat-e all month long.

State of play: Artist Brandy Stark sniffed out rat-themed works from 10 local artists for "RATical," an art show hosted at Art Lofts in downtown St. Petersburg through April 30.

There's a Second Saturday Art Walk at the studios on April 8.

Details: Artists will be donating portions of their sales to the Florida Rat Rescuers Network, a charity that takes in pet rats in need, fosters and finds new homes for them.

The intrigue: Want to get your paws on more rat content? Check out the episode of Stark's "Paranormal Pets" podcast, where she interviews members of the rescue and tells rat-themed ghost stories.