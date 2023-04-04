19 mins ago - Things to Do
Scurry over to St. Pete's Art Lofts for rat-themed art show "RATical"
It's World Rat Day, and you can celeb-rat-e all month long.
State of play: Artist Brandy Stark sniffed out rat-themed works from 10 local artists for "RATical," an art show hosted at Art Lofts in downtown St. Petersburg through April 30.
- There's a Second Saturday Art Walk at the studios on April 8.
Details: Artists will be donating portions of their sales to the Florida Rat Rescuers Network, a charity that takes in pet rats in need, fosters and finds new homes for them.
The intrigue: Want to get your paws on more rat content? Check out the episode of Stark's "Paranormal Pets" podcast, where she interviews members of the rescue and tells rat-themed ghost stories.
- She spoke with Creative Loafing last month about the show, her own pet rats and the role the animals have played in art history.
