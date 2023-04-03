23 mins ago - Business
Making the Deal with entrepreneur and investor Gary Cardone
Gary Cardone, a serial entrepreneur and investor based in Tierra Verde, has been making big deals for more than three decades and he's not stopping any time soon.
State of play: His most recent venture is Node 40, a New York-based company looking to become the industry leader in crypto data analysis, accounting and taxes.
- He's also the twin brother of real estate mogul Grant Cardone.
We wanted to know: What's his best advice on finessing a major deal?
- Don't undersell yourself. "I see a lot of founders that underprice everything they have just to get a brand on their books, when in reality what you need is profits on your books and accelerating profits with new customers who are happy."
- Take risks. "Nobody ever got fired for the deal they didn't do. … In MBA schools people think about everything that could go wrong. I just personally think they overthink it.
- Listen to your instincts. "There's a particular sense that occurs inside me… something that just triggers and says 'hey, you really need to pursue this.' It's almost like a hunting instinct."
- Be ready to pivot. "Every business I've had, I've had to pivot. All the money was made right after I usually made a mistake. I thought 'Uh oh, I need to tweak three degrees.' If we're ever in an environment where pivot is going to be valued, (finance) is this environment."
- Go beyond book smarts. "People walk into an interview and the first thing they tell me is they're an MBA. For me, personally, it puts me off a little bit. I don't think just because you went to a school — any school — it necessarily means you're ready for prime time. What it does mean is you're able to sit in a chair, read a book and pass a test. In the real world, the test is 'Were you able to make traction in a global market where the rules aren't always as nice and neat as the school room?'"
