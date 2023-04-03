Making the Deal with entrepreneur and investor Gary Cardone

Gary Cardone, a serial entrepreneur and investor based in Tierra Verde, has been making big deals for more than three decades and he's not stopping any time soon.

State of play: His most recent venture is Node 40, a New York-based company looking to become the industry leader in crypto data analysis, accounting and taxes.

He's also the twin brother of real estate mogul Grant Cardone.

We wanted to know: What's his best advice on finessing a major deal?