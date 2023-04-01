Health is key to Tampa Bay Rays' postseason dreams

Wander Franco rockin' the throwback jersey on Opening Day. Photo: Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Rays baseball is back! And your favorite team is embarking on a campaign they hope will end in a fifth consecutive postseason berth.

The backdrop: A year after winning a franchise-record 100 games, the Rays managed a respectable but not overwhelming 86 wins last season before getting swept by the Guardians in the best-of-three Wild Card round.

Yes, but: They were hampered by injuries to numerous star players, with shortstop Wander Franco and second baseman Brandon Lowe missing 176 games combined and ace Tyler Glasnow* only returning in September after Tommy John surgery.

With better injury luck this year, and the continued rise of last year's breakout star Shane McClanahan — who finished sixth for the AL Cy Young — they could contend in the gauntlet that is the mighty AL East.

Who to watch: In addition to those mentioned above…

Left fielder Randy Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, has consecutive 20-20 seasons (home runs, stolen bases) and is coming off an epic performance at the World Baseball Classic, which should only increase his sky-high confidence.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million deal in December that is the largest in franchise history. He'll open the season as the No. 2 starter.

Right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks was nearly unhittable in 24 innings last year (1.13 ERA), and the Rays rewarded him with a three-year contract extension.

Farewell to … Three-time Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and 2021 All-Star catcher Mike Zunino. Both left in free agency. Best of luck, fellas!

*The injury bug isn't totally gone, with Glasnow (oblique strain) expected to take the field sometime in May.