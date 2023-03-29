Tampa's house down payment downtrend

Tampa Bay homebuyers are putting less money down than last year's buyers, but that doesn't mean homes are getting cheaper.

Driving the news: The Tampa area's median down payment in January was $32,250, down 14.4% from last year, per a recent report from Redfin.

The area was also one of the biggest declining markets of homes purchased in all cash. More than 38% of homes were purchased using all cash in January — a 4.5 percentage point drop from 2022.

The big picture: The typical U.S. homebuyer's down payment fell 10% year over year in January to $42,375, its lowest number in almost two years, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The median down payment is now 10% of the purchase price of the house, off its peak of 17.5%, which amounted to $65,000, in May 2022.

Flashback: The last time down-payment percentages were this low was early 2021, before the pandemic homebuying boom sparked bidding wars.

State of play: High mortgage rates crushed the market and drove a lot of people away, so buyers no longer need to distinguish themselves from other bidders with big deposits.

559 homes have sold in Tampa this year, down nearly 20% from last year, according to Redfin.

Yes, but: Homes are still expensive. In February, Tampa home prices were up 4.2% compared to last year, according to Redfin. Prices are up nearly 14% compared to last year in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

Add higher mortgage rates to that equation and you get buyers facing higher monthly payments, who are more constrained in what they can afford to put down.

What they're saying: Tampa real estate agent Asad Shaikh tells Axios that putting down a bigger down payment isn't as smart as people think.