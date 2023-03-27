Screen Time with GenTech Marketing's Amel Kilic

Amel Kilic, founder of GenTech Marketing, specializes in helping small Tampa Bay businesses grow with online ads and marketing.

And his own startup is growing fast. GenTech earned $500,000 after a year of business in 2021. This year, he's projecting to reach $2.5 million in revenue, per the St. Pete Catalyst.

So how does he interact with tech? We asked him about his habits:

👇 First tap of the day: He stays off his phone, and prefers to soak in the view outside his balcony in Channelside. "I already see people driving... People woke up before me, that's motivation. Not looking at my phone, not looking at my email, allows me to have a clear mindset."

🗞 Go-to news source: YouTubers Graham Stephan and Ricky Gutierrez. "They have a similar perspective of my visions and goals. They're talking about what's happening in the world through their eyes, so they are a business owner and how (the news) is impacting other business owners."

🎧 Podcast of choice: "Impact Theory." "Tom Bilyeu is really good at dissecting people's journeys... Sometimes when (podcasts) are so superficial, it's like 'OK, it's motivating but what should I do?' With theirs, there are takeaway actions I can learn from."

📚Reading list: "Talk Like Ted" and "The Unfair Advantage."

📧 Inbox zero? "I don't think a person is able to function when there's clutter. With my inbox and my text messages, I prefer to keep everything clear...