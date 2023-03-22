49 mins ago - Business
Floridians among the cheapest tippers in the U.S., data shows
Don't forget to tip, seriously.
By the numbers: With an average tip of 18.3%, Florida ranked 48th out of 50 states when it came to the average tipping percentage in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from Toast.
- The quarterly report looked at tips on takeout and in-person orders with restaurants that use the digital payment platform.
Why it matters: While inflation and rising costs of living have put pressure on everyone's wallets, the extra percentage points on a tip mean a lot to food and service workers.
What they're saying: A guide from The Cut released last month said 20% is the new minimum for a gratuity.
