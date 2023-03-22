Floridians among the cheapest tippers in the U.S., data shows

Data: Toast; Map: Axios Visuals

Don't forget to tip, seriously.

By the numbers: With an average tip of 18.3%, Florida ranked 48th out of 50 states when it came to the average tipping percentage in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from Toast.

The quarterly report looked at tips on takeout and in-person orders with restaurants that use the digital payment platform.

Why it matters: While inflation and rising costs of living have put pressure on everyone's wallets, the extra percentage points on a tip mean a lot to food and service workers.

What they're saying: A guide from The Cut released last month said 20% is the new minimum for a gratuity.