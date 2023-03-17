Modern waterfront home in St. Pete asks $2.4M

If you're a car enthusiast, we might have found your dream house — listed at a cool $2,396,000.

This 2,934-square-foot home in St. Petersburg has a two-story garage with two car lifts.

What's inside: 1172 35th Ave. NE has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The modern abode also features a 340-bottle wine cooler, built-ins, a sleek newly remodeled kitchen, new flooring and other upgrades throughout.

You can do your laundry in the sitting room, where there's room for seating and tons of storage, in addition to the washer and dryer.

Outdoor living: There's a 58-foot screened-in porch which can be accessed from the living room or primary bedroom.

It overlooks the water and private dock and boat slip.

Who's buying: This house was made for people who love cars, boats, sunrises and entertaining, listing agent Patti Halpin tells Axios.

Why we love it: The wood paneled ceilings add warmth, character and a mid-century flair to the waterfront home.

Take a look around

Photo: Courtesy of Patti Halpin

