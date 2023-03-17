57 mins ago - Real Estate
Modern waterfront home in St. Pete asks $2.4M
If you're a car enthusiast, we might have found your dream house — listed at a cool $2,396,000.
- This 2,934-square-foot home in St. Petersburg has a two-story garage with two car lifts.
What's inside: 1172 35th Ave. NE has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
- The modern abode also features a 340-bottle wine cooler, built-ins, a sleek newly remodeled kitchen, new flooring and other upgrades throughout.
- You can do your laundry in the sitting room, where there's room for seating and tons of storage, in addition to the washer and dryer.
Outdoor living: There's a 58-foot screened-in porch which can be accessed from the living room or primary bedroom.
- It overlooks the water and private dock and boat slip.
Who's buying: This house was made for people who love cars, boats, sunrises and entertaining, listing agent Patti Halpin tells Axios.
Why we love it: The wood paneled ceilings add warmth, character and a mid-century flair to the waterfront home.
