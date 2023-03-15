New Tampa Bay apartments are roomier than U.S. average

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multifamily buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

As rent in Tampa Bay continues to rise, our apartments at least have a little extra wiggle room.

What's happening: Newer apartments in Tampa and St. Petersburg are averaging larger in size than those in many cities across the country, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Why it matters: Apartment sizes are shrinking nationally, a reversal in the rental market that saw units get bigger during the early part of the work-from-home era, Axios' Sami Sparber and Kavya Beheraj report.

By the numbers: The average size of newer Tampa apartments is 946 square feet, nearly 7% bigger than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, according to RentCafe.

St. Petersburg apartments have gotten a tad bigger than the national average at 902 square feet.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.

That decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, analyzing the 100 metro areas with the most high-density units.

Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations across the U.S., RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

"Fast forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.

Case in point: 57% of apartments completed last year were small units across the U.S.

Of note: At the local level, researchers considered new apartments those units built between 2013 and 2022.

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating post-pandemic, their size could signal whether Tampa Bay's trend of roomier rentals will stick.