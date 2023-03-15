Last Meal with the Naked Farmer's Jordan Johnson

Jordan Johnson knows a thing or two about fresh food.

State of play: The founder and CEO of Naked Farmer started his "fine fast" eatery, serving veggie-filled dishes sourced from local farms, in St. Petersburg at the height of the pandemic.

Now, he's got locations in Tampa and Coral Gables, with more spots opening in Sunrise next month and Lakewood Ranch later this year.

We wanted to know: What would he eat if he had only one meal left?

The venue: The French Laundry. "I just ate there a couple of weeks ago for my first time and it was culinarily perfect."

"Usually, if you go to a place people tell you is really amazing, you're left wanting more these days. But this over-delivered in every way."

Plates to die for: Black truffle risotto. "They have some of the best black truffles in the world, and they brought them out in a wooden case right to the table so you could see the entire mushroom. And they just shaved them right over your risotto. It was something I'll never forget."

A5 Wagyu. "It's the most rare cut of beef in the world. It was exceptional."

The ambiance: "White table cloths, all the servers are in suit and tie — and they're playing '80s rock. It was awesome."