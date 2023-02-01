4 ways to celebrate Black History Month around Tampa Bay
Today is the first day of Black History Month. Here are some events to support, recognize and celebrate Black leaders in our community.
Tampa's NFL history: The Tampa Bay History Center is kicking off its Black History Month event series with a Sangria and Stories discussion about how the University of Tampa's football team paved the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- 6-7:15pm Thursday at the downtown Tampa museum. Tickets: $20, include one glass of sangria and a behind-the-scenes tour with the curator.
Institute on Black Life: At this annual conference, researchers discuss topics that address racial injustice and healing through the arts. The event will also feature community-affirming ways to advance research collaborations between the arts sector and health agencies.
- 9am-6:30pm Thursday at USF's Sarasota Campus. Free!
Black History Festival: Head to Jackson Park in Lakeland for a celebration that includes artisan vendors, food trucks, kids' bounce houses and dance performances by Crystal's World of Dance. Plus, learn about the pioneers of the city's Black community during a neighborhood history walk at the Coleman-Bush Building.
- Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10am to 2pm. Free!
Shades Off: A showcase of local music and poetry performances in celebration of Black History Month, curated by Miesha Brundridge.
- Friday, Feb. 24, at 7pm at The [email protected] in St. Petersburg. $10.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.